ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.41 million.ZIX also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 2,397,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $445.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. ZIX has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Get ZIX alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZIXI shares. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.