ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.2-52.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.23 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,321. The firm has a market cap of $445.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. ZIX has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

