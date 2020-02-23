Zoomba Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 139% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Zoomba has a total market cap of $1,706.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zoomba has traded up 130.9% against the US dollar. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00345833 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021799 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031065 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zoomba Coin Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.