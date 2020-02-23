Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $414-417 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.85 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,178,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,063. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 1.07. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.84.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

