$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 394,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 196.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 490,929 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 30.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,061 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tilly’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tilly’s by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.