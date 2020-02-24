-$1.41 EPS Expected for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Myokardia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the lowest is ($1.52). Myokardia reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 261.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full year earnings of ($6.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.42) to ($5.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.09) to ($4.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myokardia.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYOK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

In other Myokardia news, insider William Fairey sold 2,899 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $197,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $376,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,068.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,362. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myokardia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. AXA grew its position in Myokardia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 72,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,665,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Myokardia by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period.

Shares of MYOK stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.87. 599,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,359. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. Myokardia has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

