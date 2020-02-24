$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $166.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,041. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $117.03 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.