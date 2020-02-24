$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report sales of $2.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $9.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.35. 1,038,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,440. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

