21st North (OTCMKTS:ULGX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

21st North Inc (OTCMKTS:ULGX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. 21st North shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.

21st North Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ULGX)

Urologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in the United States. The company offers Cooled ThermoTherapy, which produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort.

