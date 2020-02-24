$279.20 Million in Sales Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to report sales of $279.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.55 million and the highest is $285.74 million. Curo Group posted sales of $277.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

CURO stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 546,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $564.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

In other news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $452,695.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,656.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,084,122 shares of company stock valued at $27,156,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curo Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 205,516 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Curo Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

