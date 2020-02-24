$279.20 Million in Sales Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to report sales of $279.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.55 million and the highest is $285.74 million. Curo Group posted sales of $277.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

CURO stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 546,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $564.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

In other news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $452,695.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,656.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,084,122 shares of company stock valued at $27,156,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curo Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 205,516 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Curo Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

