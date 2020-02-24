$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post $4.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. Lennar reported sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 billion to $23.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $24.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

NYSE:LEN traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.16. 2,024,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 30,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Lennar by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 444,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $5,136,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

