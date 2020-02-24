$5.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to announce sales of $5.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.50 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $5.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $21.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.94 million, with estimates ranging from $19.33 million to $23.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cara Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $257,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,468 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,289.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $40,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,434 shares of company stock valued at $854,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,798,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. 513,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,151. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

