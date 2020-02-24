$510,000.00 in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post sales of $510,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $2.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.78 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $26.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.09% and a negative net margin of 1,791.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $228,900.00. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 21,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 979.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 1,486,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 163,067 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.57. 387,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

