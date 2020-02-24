$7.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to report sales of $7.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.68 billion and the highest is $8.19 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $7.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $32.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $34.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $36.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

NYSE:SLB traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.93. 16,694,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,284,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 78,711 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

