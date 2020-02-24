$9.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) will report $9.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.98 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $5.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $41.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.51 billion to $41.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.96 billion to $45.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,103,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,659,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

