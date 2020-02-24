$962.87 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to announce $962.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $969.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $958.61 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $855.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Vertical Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

Shares of SAVE traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.46. 2,927,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,625. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07.

In related news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,267,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,867,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 50,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

