AdHive (ADH) Trading 1% Lower This Week

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, AdHive has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. AdHive has a total market cap of $164,454.00 and $187.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdHive alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.