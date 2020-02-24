AgraFlora Organics International (CNSX:AGRA) Trading Down 11.1%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CNSX:AGRA) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 966,515 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on AgraFlora Organics International in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.38 target price for the company.

About AgraFlora Organics International (CNSX:AGRA)

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. AgraFlora Organics International Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

