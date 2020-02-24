Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 6.9%

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.15, approximately 561,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 189,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

