Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 6.9%

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.15, approximately 561,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 189,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.
Several analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.
About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.