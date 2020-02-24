ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.57

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 2570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

