Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.23 Million

Brokerages predict that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will post sales of $733.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $729.30 million to $737.00 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $748.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AOS shares. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AOS traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

