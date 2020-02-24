Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce $405.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.73 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $192.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $914.58 million to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $797.70 million, with estimates ranging from $647.21 million to $870.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 2.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $86.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $65,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,340. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

