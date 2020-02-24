Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will post $382.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.00 million and the highest is $386.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $211.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $16,452,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,713 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 26.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7,759.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $3,750,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KWR stock traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.25. 145,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,975. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $141.79 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.46.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

