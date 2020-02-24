Analysts Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report $337.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.40 million. Synaptics reported sales of $334.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.32. 1,586,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.04 and a beta of 1.29. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $84.75.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

