Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.25 Million

Brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post sales of $9.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $2.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 360.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.72 million to $117.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $52.18 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. 445,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562 in the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,526,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

