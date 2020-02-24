Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $15.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.76 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.33 billion to $16.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.14. 1,655,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,053. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

