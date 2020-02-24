Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.84 Million

Brokerages predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce $237.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $315.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.17. The company had a trading volume of 633,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.59. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $113.67 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.23.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

