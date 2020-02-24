Arionum (ARO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,060.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. Arionum has a market cap of $153,137.00 and approximately $76,060.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,604.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.09 or 0.02726001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.74 or 0.03856092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00774461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00816029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00095705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009894 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00620865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

