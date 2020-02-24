Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.36)-($0.33) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0-70.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.11 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.31. 1,051,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,710. The stock has a market cap of $257.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.02 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.49% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

