AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Shares Down 5.1%

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.59 and last traded at $47.59, 4,536,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 2,791,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,635,311,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923,126 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,004 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 486.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

