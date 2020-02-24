BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.44

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 200732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

