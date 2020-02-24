Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 5%

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price traded down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.51, 926,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,128,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Baozun to $40.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 3.04.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Baozun by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

