BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.30

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $14.88. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 33,400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 38.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 154,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 63,849 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 144,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.