Blue Protocol Price Tops $0.0276 on Top Exchanges (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 411.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 197.9% higher against the dollar. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $1.01 million and $1,025.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00047710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00480571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.69 or 0.06518313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00062120 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027144 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005233 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

BLUE is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

