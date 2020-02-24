Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.57. 109,880,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,056,392. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

