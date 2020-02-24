Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $528.27 Million

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) to report $528.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $524.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $533.31 million. Madison Square Garden reported sales of $517.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.67.

In other Madison Square Garden news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $250,968.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,592.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,037.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,174,000 after acquiring an additional 223,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 823.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 118,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,714 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 79,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 747.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 74,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden stock traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.97. The stock had a trading volume of 138,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,944. Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $247.57 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -294.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.43.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

