Brokerages Expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will report $157.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.75 million. Novanta posted sales of $156.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $623.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.14 million to $623.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $654.61 million, with estimates ranging from $653.22 million to $656.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NOVT stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.24. 193,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35. Novanta has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,293,000 after acquiring an additional 64,655 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 119,851 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,731,000 after acquiring an additional 90,144 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 149,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 721,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.