Brokerages Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to post $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $2.02 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 12.66%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

SC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

SC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,840. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 56,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,380,000 after buying an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 63,762 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.