Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.50 EPS

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of BNZL stock traded up GBX 52.50 ($0.69) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,001 ($26.32). The company had a trading volume of 2,087,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,013.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,048.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNZL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Bunzl to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

