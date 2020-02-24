CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of CRNCY stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 792. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.