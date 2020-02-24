CaixaPay (CXP) Market Cap Hits $221,235.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded down 31.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $221,235.00 and $299.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded down 39% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.95 or 0.02838987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00225523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CaixaPay