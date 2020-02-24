Canaccord Genuity Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $90.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.74.

Shares of FIVN traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 264,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,447. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -890.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Five9 has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $80.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,289,865.65. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $960,572.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,559.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Five9 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $13,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

