Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Down 5%

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) shares were down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.36, approximately 513,730 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 540,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $665.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $40,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $257,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,468 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,289.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,434 shares of company stock worth $854,650. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $14,075,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 241,271 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,966,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,780,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

