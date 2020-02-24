Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Up 5.6%

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) shares shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.32, 397,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 550,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Several research firms have weighed in on CSLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $182.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,652,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 121,058 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health during the third quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Castlight Health by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 469,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Castlight Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Castlight Health by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 388,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.
Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)
Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.
