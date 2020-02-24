Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Up 5.6%

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) shares shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.32, 397,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 550,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $182.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $42,824.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 391,765 shares in the company, valued at $481,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 38,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $46,912.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,480.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,233 shares of company stock valued at $165,328. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,652,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 121,058 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health during the third quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Castlight Health by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 469,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Castlight Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Castlight Health by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 388,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.