Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Castlight Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Castlight Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

CSLT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 397,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,164. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

In other news, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $42,824.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 391,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 38,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $46,912.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,480.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,233 shares of company stock worth $165,328. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the third quarter worth about $7,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Castlight Health by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 469,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Castlight Health by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 388,579 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Castlight Health by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 803,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 219,544 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Castlight Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 323,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 161,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.