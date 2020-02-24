CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.80

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 92601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

CJPRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.