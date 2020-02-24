ChainX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $296,747.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00010234 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.02845940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00138211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,920,450 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

