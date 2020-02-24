Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report sales of $486.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $483.62 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $471.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $4.69 on Monday, reaching $111.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $105.13 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $112.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

