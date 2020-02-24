Chimpion Tops 1-Day Volume of $438,135.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004697 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $14.33 million and approximately $438,135.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.95 or 0.02838987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00225523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

