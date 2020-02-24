Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.47-1.49 for the period.

Citi Trends stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.19. 2,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $262.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.58. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

